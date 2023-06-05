Youth injured in ‘accidental’ fire in Dangri

Jammu: A Village Defence Committee member’s rifle allegedly went off accidentally, injuring his 20-year-old in Dangri village of Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said.
A police official said that the 20-year-old Sunil Kumar son of Kala Ram suffered injury after rifle of his uncle and VDC member Ashok Kumar went off accidentally. Sunil was shifted to GMC Rajouri for treatment by his relatives, they said.
A senior doctor at the hospital said that condition of Sunil was “stable”.
Seven people were killed and 14 injured in a attack in Dhangri village in Rajouri on January 1 this year. Five people, including two brothers, were killed when militant opened fire at house. The very next day two more children were killed when an IED left behind by the attackers went off. (GNS)
