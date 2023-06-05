LG appreciates Army’s role restoring, preserving Kashmir ‘peace’

Srinagar: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan, today.
He discussed the present security scenario with the Lt Governor and also briefed him on the elaborate security arrangements made by the security forces for Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 2023.
The Lt Governor appreciated the role played by the Indian Army in restoring and preserving peace in the Union Territory.
Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla, GOC 15 Corps and Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, GOC 16 Corps accompanied the GOC-in-C Northern Command.
Meanwhile, N. Venkataraman, Additional Solicitor General (Supreme Court) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan, today.
Also Civil Services qualifiers Waseem Ahmad Bhat and Manan Bhat called on Lieutenant Governor today.
The Lt Governor congratulated and extended his best wishes to them. The Lt Governor said that their achievement will inspire other youngsters from UT of J&K.
He called upon them to be committed and confident, as they will form the backbone of the public administration in the future.
Earlier, Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance to Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Mahaswamiji, 37th head of Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri at Srinagar.
Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Mahaswamiji will be performing Pran Pratistha of Maa Sharda Murti at Maa Sharda Devi Temple at Teetwal, Kupwara, tomorrow on June 05.