Government employee found mysteriously dead in Qazigund

Qazigund: An employee of Animal Husbandry department was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Nagrass area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, an official said.

An official said that the man identified as Mohammad Younous Khan son Mohammad Hussain of Nagrass was found dead on roadside in his village.

He said police team was rushed to the spot and his body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

“The deceased was an employee in Animal Husbandry department”, official said, adding that cause of death is being ascertained—(KNO)

