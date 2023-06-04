Puja marking ceremonial beginning of Amarnath Yatra held

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the Pratham Puja to mark the ceremonial beginning of the Annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, through video conferencing today.

The Lt Governor sought the blessings of Baba Amarnathji and prayed for the good health and well-being of one and all.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has been organising Pratham Puja at the Holy Cave on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima every year.

“For millions of devotees all over the world, pilgrimage to the Holy Cave of Baba Amarnath is a cherished life-long dream,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said, the J&K Government is committed to ensure that the best possible arrangements are put in place for the comfort and well-being of pilgrims.

“Dedicated efforts have been made in the last few years to bring about perceptible improvements in infrastructure and other facilities” he said.

“The officials of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board are working hard to ensure that needs and requirements of devotees are taken care of during the Yatra. We are constantly striving for better facilities and services for pilgrims,” the Lt Governor observed.

The Lt Governor also acknowledged the immense contribution of the local residents to the successful conduct of the Yatra that will commence from 1st July. It will also increase the livelihood opportunities and boost the local economy, he added.

The 62-day long Shri Amarnathji Yatra will commence on 1st July this year, simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district and it will culminate on 31st August 2023.

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; members of the Shrine Board; senior officials of SASB, Army and Lt Governor’s Secretariat also attended the Pratham Puja.

