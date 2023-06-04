Alert to foil infiltration attempts along LoC: IG BSF

Srinagar: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday said the melting of snow increases the chances of infiltration of militants along the Line of Control in Kashmir but security forces have upped their preparation to foil any such attempt.

“We are alert on the LoC. We conduct area domination and anti-infiltration role jointly with the army. Snow has started melting along some areas which make them vulnerable to infiltration. We map these areas and then redistribute our deployment.

“The melting of snow increases the chances of infiltration but we have also upped our preparation to foil any such attempt,” BSF Inspector General of Kashmir Ashok Yadav told reporters here.

Yadav was speaking to reporters after the conclusion of a walkathon, organised by the BSF part of the Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.

He said the security forces were actively working along the LoC to foil any attempt from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to push narcotics and weapons into the valley.

“We are working seriously to tackle the efforts made from the other side to push narcotics, weapons and (militants) into the valley,” he said.

Asked about the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, the IG said the BSF will ensure a peaceful pilgrimage.

“Amarnath Yatra is a coordinated effort of various agencies under the guidance of J&K UT Government and Jammu and Kashmir Police. We fulfil the role assigned to us very well. We will ensure that the yatra is conducted peacefully,” he added.

About the walkathon, he said the BSF wanted to send out a message to the rest of the country that there is peace, prosperity and development in Kashmir.

“Our endeavour is to organise programmes which will also inspire the Kashmiri youth,” he added.

