Shocking, must be resisted: Tharoor on Law Commission’s sedition law recommendations

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday described the Law Commission’s recommendations backing the sedition law as “shocking” and said this must be “resisted” as the law is already grossly “misused”.

The former Union minister’s remarks came after the Law Commission proposed retaining the penal provision for the offence of sedition, saying repealing it altogether can have serious adverse ramifications for the country’s security and integrity.

The commission, chaired by Justice (retired) Ritu Raj Awasthi, also suggested increasing the minimum jail term for the offence of sedition from three years to seven years, seeking to bring it in consonance with the scheme of punishment provided for other offences under Chapter VI of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with offences against the State.

