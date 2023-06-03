Rains, hailstorm in Kashmir, MeT forecast more

Srinagar: The intermittent rains continued unabated even as part of Valley received hailstorm on Friday. The weatherman forecast more wet weather till weekend while night temperature continued to hover below normal in Jammu and Kashmir.

A meteorological department official here said that intermittent light to moderate rain and thunder and lightning was expected at many places during the next 24 hours. “There is possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds at few places.” On June 3, he said, rain and thunderstorm was expected at isolated to scattered places towards late afternoon and evening.

From June 4-10, he said, mainly dry weather was expected but a brief spell of shower and thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

Overall, he said, there was no forecast of any major rainfall till June 10 and that the farmers can carry out all farm operations from June 4.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 9.8°C against 11.4°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.7°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 10.0°C against 11.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.1°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 3.2°C against 7.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 9.2°C against 10.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 9.9°C against 9.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.0°C against 4.6°C on previous night and it was below normal by 4.5°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 19.6°C against 18.5°C on the previous night and it was 5.9°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 9.3°C (below normal by 3.4°C), Batote 10.7°C (4.3°C below normal), Katra 16.6°C (5.2°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 9.2°C (below normal by 2.4°C). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of 2.2°C, he said.

