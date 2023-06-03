Militant killed in encounter, schools shut in Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu: A militant was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Rajouri district on Friday morning, officials said.

The body of the slain ultra has been retrieved from a gorge, where he had taken position during the exchange of fire.

This is the third such incident reported from the Jammu region in the last three days.

All schools in the area have been closed by the administration as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

During a cordon-and-search operation carried out by the Army in coordination with police, suspicious movements were noticed in a forest area of Dassal Gujran near Rajouri, a defence PRO said.

The search operation turned into a gunbattle when the troops were fired upon, which was retaliated, the public relations officer (PRO) said, adding that sporadic firing continued throughout the night.

A search operation was launched in the morning, he said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said one militant was neutralised.

The body of the ultra, who had taken position in a gorge during the gunbattle, has been retrieved and sent to a hospital in Rajouri, the official sources said.

The militant is reportedly of Pakistani origin.

According to the “sarpanch” (village head) of Dassal Kewal, the encounter broke out around 3 am.

The search operation was still on at the time of filing this report. Unconfirmed reports said two to three militant were hiding in the area when the gunbattle started.

(PTI)

