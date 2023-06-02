Police: SIU attaches under construction house of militant aide

Srinagar: Special Investigation Unit of police, Anantnag on Thursday attached an under construction residential house of a militant associate in Danwathpora Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district after obtaining necessary sanctions from the competent authority.
“During the course of investigation in case FIR No. 103/2022 of Police Station Kokernag under UA(P) Act, one under construction residential house belonging to (militant) associate namely Mohammad Ishaq Malik son of Mohammad Saifullah Malik resident of Danwathpora Kokernag has been found used by (militants) of (Hizb-ul-Mujahideem,” police said in a statement.
Accordingly, he said, process for attachment of property belonging to the accused falling within the “ambit proceeds” of militancy was initiated by SIU Anantnag under section 25 of UA(P) Act and the confirmation related to the attachment of property was accorded by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.
“The general public is once again advised to not harbour or provide shelter or extend logistics to (militant or militant associates in their houses, failing which strict legal action will be taken against anyone doing so,” it said.