DGP reviews security arrangements for Yatra

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday chaired a meeting of Kashmir Zone senior Police officers at PHQ here and reviewed preparedness of security arrangements and deployment of personnel for the annual Amarnath yatra.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP at the very outset complimented JK Police and other security forces for ensuring foolproof security arrangement of the G-20 meet, “a biggest international event held in Kashmir”.

He directed for elaborate security arrangements to ensure secure and peaceful conduct of Amarnath yatra as was done last year, a police spokesperson said in a statement. The DGP said that all the arrangements for the deployment and distribution of manpower need to be “synchronized” at different levels for the conduct of the yatra, the spokesperson said.

Singh said that adequate and effective deployments should be made on ground to address any vulnerability and to gaps if any. He directed the officers to fine tune these at sectoral level to augment an adequate response to any exigency. He emphasized for focus on ROPs, lateral deployment, QRTs, BD squad and added that adequate manpower has to be deployed to accomplish the task. He directed for placing additional Naka points at sensitive places, the spokesperson said.

The DGP stressed upon the officers present in the meeting to maintain close coordination with their ranks and other security agencies to achieve better results and called for an effective mechanism and planning for smooth and peaceful conduct of the Yatra. “He emphasized upon officers for special focus on sensitive locations and base camps while putting in place the security arrangements.”

The top police officer also directed for making use of modern tools like CCTV Cameras, drones to monitor the security situation during the Yatra. He said that adequate arrangements with regard to disaster management should be made to tackle any natural calamity.

He directs for the workout of security preparedness en-route highway in the districts. He emphasized that local and highway security grids need to be kept fully geared up at all levels. He also discussed traffic management on the Highway.

DGP said that internet network facilities has been elaborately done on most of the areas enroute yatra and directed that Police Control Rooms should be highly technically equipped. “He directed for publicity of the helpline numbers/assistance booths of J&K so that yatris could identify them easily if encountering any issue or problem.”

He directed for providing best possible boarding, lodging and other facilities for the jawans and officers deployed during the yatra.

During the meeting various matters related to acquisition of land for executing new projects of infrastructural development and implementation of various welfare measures in letter and spirit for the police personnel/SPO and martyr families were discussed threadbare.

ADGP (Coord/Hqrs) PHQ, M K Sinha, ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, IGP (CIV/Hqrs) PHQ, B S Tuti, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, DIG Training PHQ Imtiaz Ismail Parray, DIG SKR Rayees Mohammad Bhat, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, SSP Anantnag Ashish Kumar Mishra, SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, SSP Awantipora Azaz Zargar, SSP Bandipora Lakshay Sharma, SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal, SSP Pulwama Mohd Yousaf, SSP Budgam Al-Tahir Geelani, AIsG of PHQ, CPO PHQ and other gazetted officers of the PHQ attended the meeting.

