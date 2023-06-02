Brief Exchange of Fire in Rajouri Woods, Searches Continue: Army

Jammu: A brief gunfight took place between security forces and militants in the forest area of the Dassal Gujran area of Rajouri district on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.

In a statement, Army said that in a joint operation by Indian Army in coordination with JKP, the intelligence based ambushes noticed a suspicious movement in forest area of Dassal Gujran (near Rajouri) on the night of 01/02 June 2023.

The spokesman further said that on being challenged by our troops, they were fired upon which was retaliated by our troops.Sporadic firing continuethroughoutut the night.

Search operations were launched on first light by joint team of Indian Army and JKP, he said in a statement.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print