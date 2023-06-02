Amid forecast for more rains, temp stays below normal in J&K

Srinagar: As intermittent rains continued unabated and the weatherman forecast more wet weather till weekend, night temperature continued to hover below normal in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

A meteorological department official here said that intermittent light to moderate rain and thunder and lightning was expected at many places during the next 24 hours. “There is possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds at few places.” On June 3, he said, rain and thunderstorm was expected at isolated to scattered places towards late afternoon and evening.

From June 4-10, he said, mainly dry weather was expected but a brief spell of shower and thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

Overall, he said, there was no forecast of any major rainfall till June 10 and that the farmers can carry out all farm operations from June 4.

