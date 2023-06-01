SIA raids underway at 9 locations in south Kashmir

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir is currently carrying out raids at nine different locations in three districts of South Kashmir, an official said on Thursday.

An official said that that the SIA personnel accompanied by police and the paramilitary CRPF are carrying out raids at nine locations in three districts

“The searches are underway in Litter area of Pulwama, Shirmal and Kachwa area of Shopian and Chittergul, Semthan and Shangus Utrosoo area of Anantnag districts of South Kashmir,” he said.

He said these searches are being carried out in connection with investigation in the killing of Sanjay Sharma (Bank ATM guard) who was killed by militants in Achan Pulwama in February this year—(KNO)

