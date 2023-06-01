JKEDI to act as bridge between Industry & students: Dir JKEDI

Srinagar: The Director, Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) on Wednesday presided over an interaction program organized by Government Polytechnic for Women, Srinagar.

The event aimed to foster a strong connection between the industry and students, with JKEDI playing a pivotal role as the bridge.

The interaction program witnessed an active participation of students and faculty members. It provided a platform for students to engage directly with experts, enabling them to gain valuable insights into the professional world and its requirements. The event also served as an opportunity for JKEDI to understand the aspirations and potential of the talented youth in J&K.

Speaking at the program, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director, JKEDI emphasized the Institute’s commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship and fostering employability skills among the youth of the region.

“JKEDI is playing a crucial role in bridging the gap between the industry and students. We will guide you and inform you about various Government Initiatives of Startup policy, incubation facilities and various entrepreneurship related initiatives”, he said.

“Our Institute has been actively working towards fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem in J&K. By connecting students with industry professionals, the Institute seeks to inspire and support budding entrepreneurs, encouraging them to explore innovative business ideas and venture into new domains,” he added.

The Director expressed gratitude to the Government Polytechnic for Women, Srinagar, for hosting the interactive program and providing a platform for this fruitful engagement. He also extended his appreciation to all the Faculty members and student participants for their active involvement in the event.

“Such programs promote the discovery of new synergies and provide a platform and access to relevant knowledge which leads to competitive advantage. This will help the students to develop higher-level thinking, oral communication, self-management, and leadership skills,” said Mohammad Shafi Bhat, Principal, Government Polytechnic for Women, Srinagar.

Hakim Mohammad Ilyas, In-charge Incubation and Entrepreneurship Cell, Faculty members Sabina Nazir and Masrat Farooq among others were present on the occasion.

