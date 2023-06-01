Jammu accident: PM Modi expresses grief

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir.
Modi has announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.
“Expressing grief on the bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir, PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” said the PM, in a tweet.
Ten persons were killed and over 50 others injured after a bus carrying pilgrims to Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra met with an accident at Jhajjar Kotli in Jammu yesterday morning.
LG Manoj Sinha has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for noks of the deceased and 50,000 for the injured.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir.