CS stresses on online issuance of ‘Life Certificate’ by mid June

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today stressed on making the issuance of ‘Life Certificate’ online and bringing all other eligible services under the Auto-appeal system by 15th of June.

Dr Mehta made these remarks while launching new online services of H&UDD pertaining to application for license by Architects and Draftsmen in Municipal Corporations of Jammu/Srinagar and all other Municipal bodies across J&K.

On the occasion Principal Secretary, H&UDD; Commissioner Secretary, GAD; Commissioner Secretary, IT, Commissioner, JMC; CEO, JaKeGA; Scientists from NIC besides other concerned officers were present.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts of the IT Department and NIC for in-house development of all these services. He said that the performance of the Department has been excellent in promoting digital J&K.

He advised the concerned to further expedite the process of incorporation of auto appeal feature in Service plus platform. He asked them to onboard atleast 100 services on this portal by next week and all the other eligible services under the Auto-appeal system by 15th of next month.

He also directed incorporating of all the required improvements relating to the departmental websites by upgrading their content so as to make them compliant with the standards set under National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA).

The Commissioner Secretary, IT, Prerna Puri informed the meeting that by launching these 6 services of H&UDD today, the number of online services offered by the UT has risen to 480 today. She apprised that all these services have been linked with payment and SMS gateways for ease of applicants.

She further added that soon more services would be made online and the number of such services is going to touch 500 mark soon.

During the meeting the Chief Secretary also reviewed the progress made in development of services like online FIR registration, online billing of water connections besides others. He enjoined upon the officers that by offering services online and bringing them into the ambit of Auto-appeal system is ensuring their timely delivery and weeding out corruption. He observed that with the system of auto-escalation under PSGA in place both the quality and delivery of services to public would improve a lot as is reflected from the statistics of services brought under this prudent system during the past year.

