CUK’s IIC organises lecture on ‘How to Plan for Start-up and Legal & Ethical Step’

Ganderbal: The Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) 5.0 of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a lecture on “How to Plan for Start-up and Legal & Ethical Step” by Project Head AT&T, Mr. Amir Yousuf Kochi for the students of different departments at varsity’s Green campus here on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants, Director Research and Development, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, said, the primary objective of organising the lecture is to foster innovation and entrepreneurship culture among the students. “The Government of India has prioritised the culture of Innovation and Entrepreneurship among all the Higher Education Institutions so that the graduates will become job providers, rather than job seekers,” he said. Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah spoke about India’s progress in the Global Unicorn Index and said the number of unicorns are increasing with each passing year. He asked the students to draw inspiration from the successful entrepreneurs in order to achieve success in their endeavours. Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah further asked the IIC to organise periodic interactions of successful entrepreneurs and professionals with the students in order to encourage them to start their own ventures.

In his presentation, Project Head AT&T, Mr. Amir Yousuf, said the students should have a curious attitude towards innovation. He asked the participants to think out of the box and come up with novel ideas in order to start any entrepreneurial venture. “There are several difficulties and challenges which an entrepreneur faces after starting the business, but only those succeed who show the grit, determination and dedication towards their venture,” he added.

Earlier, IIC Member, Dr. Mir Insha Farooq, threw detailed light on the initiatives taken by the IIC for the promotion of entrepreneurial culture in the CUK. She said, the university is providing a conducive ecosystem to the students for scouting ideas in order to make them self-reliant.

IIC member, Dr. Asif Khan, introduced the expert and said that Mr. Amir, who graduated from Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) is a trained individual, knowledgeable in web development and technologies. He asked the participants to interact with the expert in order to gain inputs from him about starting any business venture.

Asst Prof. DMS, Dr. Waseem Jehangir proposed the vote of thanks.

