NIA raids 3 locations in Kashmir, seizes ‘incriminating literature’, digital devices

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday cracked down once again on the newly floated terrorist outfits in Jammu and Kashmir, and seized incriminating literature and several digital devices.

According to a statement, a spokesperson said that the searches were conducted at three locations in the residential premises of sympathizers, cadres, hybrid terrorists and OGWs linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several proscribed Pakistan-backed terror outfits, such as Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), AI-Badr, AI-Qaeda.

The statement reads that the day-long raids and searches were conducted in Srinagar and Budgam districts, as part of the ongoing NIA investigations into the activities of the recently formed terrorist groups, including The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers and PAAF.

“A total of 51 locations have been searched in recent days in connection with the terror conspiracy case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU), which was registered suo moto by NIA on 21st June 2022. The case relates to hatching of a conspiracy, both physical and in cyber space, and plans by the proscribed terrorist organisations to unleash violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms etc.”

It reads that the plans are part of a larger conspiracy to carry out acts of terror and violence, by radicalising local youth and mobilising overground workers, to disturb the peace and communal harmony in J&K.

It added that cadres and workers of the newly formed organisations have been found to be involved in the collection and distribution of sticky and magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances and arms and ammunition.

“They are spreading activities relating to terror, violence and subversion in J&K, as per NIA investigations. Investigations have further revealed that Pak-based operatives are using drones to deliver arms and ammunitions, explosives, narcotics etc. to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir valley. These operatives are using the social media to connect with the cadres and workers in India,” it added—(KNO)

