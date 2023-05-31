Admin gears up to host Chamliyal mela along IB next month

Jammu: The annual Chamliyal mela, considered as a symbol of Indo-Pakistan bonhomie in the past, will he held next month at the famous shrine of Baba Chamliyal near the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Abhishek Sharma chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the mela, which is scheduled to take place in Ramgarh sector on June 22.

The shrine of Baba Dalip Singh Manhas, popularly known as Baba Chamliyal after whom the village on the zero line is named, lived over 300 years ago and is revered by the people of all faiths because of his saintly qualities and spiritual powers.

Thousands of devotees from across the country throng the shrine but no delegation from Pakistan was allowed to take part in the fair over the past five years after cross-border firing left four BSF personnel including an Assistant Commandant dead on June 13, 2018. Earlier, the delegation used to take ‘Shakkar’ (clay) and ‘Sharbat’ (water) believed to have healing powers against various skin ailments from the shrine.

Chairing the meeting, the deputy commissioner emphasised the need for well-planned arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the mela, an official spokesman said.

To enhance the overall experience and safety of the attendees, he said, the power Development Department (PDD) was instructed to ensure proper lighting arrangements and uninterrupted power supply throughout the mela.

The spokesman said security arrangements as well as preparedness related to fire and emergency services and traffic regulation were also reviewed during the meeting.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print