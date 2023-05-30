6 People Killed In Doda, Other Accidents

Bhadarwah/Jammu; Four people were killed and one person was injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled 300 feet down on the bank of river Chenab in Doda district on Monday evening, officials said.

The incident took place at Raggi Nallah on Batote-Kishtwar highway, they said.

A police officer, who personally led the rescue operation, said that a vehicle was on its way from Pul-Doda to Jammu, when the driver reportedly lost its control while overtaking another vehicle and skidded off the road and landed on the bank of Chenab after 300-feet fall.

“Four bodies were retrieved while the injured was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Doda.,” the SSP said. The victims are yet to be identified, police said.

Meanwhile a motorcyclist died while two others were injured after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Achabal area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Monday.

Officials said an unknown vehicle hit bike, resulting in on spot death to its rider and injuries to two others.

The deceased has been identified as Gull Mohd Ganie S/o Ali Mohd Ganie R/o Tailwani.

The injured have been identified as Mohd Ashraf Ganie S/o Gh Hassan Ganie and Majid Ah Ganie s/o Bashir Ah Ganie.

Also, a woman died while another one was injured after a bus hit a scooty in Hush Nush Chinar area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Officials said the woman riding pillion died on spot after the bus hit the scooty near Hush-Nush Chinar.

He said that in the incident the scooty rider was injured and he has been rushed to a nearby hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Kulsuma wife of Yasir Ahmad Sofi of Giraj Ganderbal. (with inputs from news gathering agencies)

