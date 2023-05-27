Reviving democracy’s beacon: Fortifying the rule of law against political turbulence

Democracy, power, the rule of law, and rising political instability are all complex concepts that play significant roles in governing societies. Scholars and policymakers have debated the relationship between these concepts and their effects on political systems, economies, and societies. In this essay, I will examine the intersection of these concepts and explore the causes and consequences of rising political instability in democratic societies. Democracy is a system of government where power is vested in the people, and citizens have a voice in the decision-making process. In theory, democracy empowers citizens to elect their leaders, hold them accountable for their actions, and participate in governance through various means, such as voting, civic engagement, and protests. The democratic system aims to provide equal opportunities for all citizens to express their opinions and have their voices heard. It also promotes the rule of law, which ensures that everyone is bound by the same laws and that no one is above the law.

Power is an essential element of the democratic system, and it refers to the ability to influence others or achieve desired outcomes. In a democratic society, power is intended to be distributed among various institutions and actors, such as the legislature, executive, judiciary, media, civil society organizations, and citizens. However, power imbalances can occur when some actors or groups have more power and resources than others. These power imbalances can create political instability, as some groups may feel excluded or marginalized from the political process. The rule of law is another critical concept in democratic societies, and it refers to the principle that everyone, including government officials, is subject to the law and that legal processes should be fair and impartial. The rule of law aims to prevent arbitrary exercise of power and ensure that every citizen is equal before the law. It also provides a framework for protecting individual rights and liberties, enforcing contracts, and resolving disputes.

Despite the virtues of democracy, power, and the rule of law, many countries around the world are experiencing rising political instability, characterized by frequent protests, violence, and social unrest. This phenomenon is observable in both developed and developing countries and can have various causes. One cause of political instability is political polarization, which occurs when citizens have sharp ideological differences and cannot agree on policy priorities. Polarization can lead to a breakdown of trust in government and the political process, as well as social fragmentation and conflicts. Another cause of political instability is economic inequality, which can result in social dislocation, exclusion, and marginalization. When a significant proportion of the population feels economically disadvantaged, they may engage in protests and other forms of social unrest, demanding a fair distribution of wealth and opportunities. Economic inequality can also create a perception of corruption and erode public confidence in institutions, leading to a legitimacy crisis.

Globalization is another factor contributing to rising political instability, as the world becomes more interconnected and nations become more dependent on each other. Globalization can create winners and losers, and those left behind may feel threatened by economic, cultural, and political changes. As a result, they may become more resistant to globalization, express their anger and frustration, and even engage in violence. Moreover, the failure of political leadership and governance can contribute to political instability. When citizens perceive their leaders to be ineffective, corrupt, or unresponsive to their needs and concerns, they may lose trust in the political system, and feel disenfranchised. As a result, they may turn to alternative forms of political participation, such as protests, or even violent rebellion.

Furthermore, the rise of populism as a political ideology can also fuel political instability. Populist leaders often appeal to the emotions, fears, and grievances of citizens, creating a polarized and divisive political climate. They may use tactics such as demonizing immigrants, attacking the press, and undermining the rule of law to gain and maintain power. Populist leaders often employ a rhetoric of us versus them, leading to a rise in nationalism and xenophobia.

To mitigate the effects of rising political instability in democratic societies, policymakers and citizens alike must take proactive steps. One such step is ensuring that the political system is inclusive, responsive, and representative of the diverse needs and concerns of citizens. This may require institutional reforms, such as revising voting processes or strengthening the rule of law. Policymakers should also address economic inequality by implementing policies that promote social equity, such as progressive taxation, affordable healthcare, education, and housing. Developing a shared sense of national identity can also reduce political instability by promoting unity and social cohesion. This can be achieved.

The author is a Research Fellow at National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP). He can be reached at [email protected]

