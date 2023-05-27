3 visually impaired siblings killed as house collapses in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: In a tragic incident, three visually impaired brothers were killed in mountainous Kishtwar district last night when their house collapsed.

An official said that a residential house collapsed in Puller hamlet of Nagseni tehsil last night due to continuous rainfall in the area for the past two days.

“Three of the inmates died on the spot while two others were rescued,” he said, adding that the deceased were visually impaired.

The officer said that the mother and sister of the deceased were rescued by locals.

The deceased siblings have been identified as Sajan Kumar (28) Rajesh Kumar (30) and Ravinder Kumar (32) from Puller Kishtwar—(KNO)

