Police debunks claim on Kishtwar accident

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday rejected as fake news claims that a “disruptive illegal organisation” was behind a road accident near the Dangduru power project site in the Kishtwar district that killed seven people.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Kishtwar) Khalil Poswal asserted that it was a road accident, caused after the driver of the vehicle lost control at a sharp curve and it rolled down a hill.

The People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) claimed on social media that it was behind the accident.

“A fake news circulating on social media by a disruptive illegal organisation claiming responsibility of (the) accident of a vehicle at Dangduru today is baseless and unfounded,” Poswal said.

“The statement of (the) PAFF is refuted and the general public is requested not to pay heed to any of the rumour spread by such disruptive organisations,” he added.

Anyone found involved in spreading the fake news will be strictly dealt with, he said.

The accident occurred near the Dangduru power project site in the remote Dacchan area around 8.35 am, the police said.

Seven people were killed and two critically in the accident. All the victims were workers at the power project site. The injured were rushed to a hospital by rescuers and local residents. the police said.

