2 residential houses damaged in fire mishap in Baramulla village

Srinagar: At least two residential houses received damage in a fire mishap, breaking out early this morning, in Kalantara Payeen in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, reports and officials said.

Reports said that a fire broke out from a residential house in Kalantara Kreeri early this morning. The fire soon after spread to a nearby house, however due to immediate intervention by the F&ES Department, the fire was contained from spreading further.

Two residential involved in the blaze received damage to certain portions.

Meanwhile an F&ES Department official told GNS that a fire broke out at 5:10 at Kalantra Kreeri this morning at 05:10 where two residential houses, one single storey and one double storey were involved.

“Fire service reached the spot at 5:13 and after a fire fighting operation of neary 3 and half hours, fire was brought under control with minimal damage to the involved properties”, the official said.

“There was no injury of any type to anyone in the incident”, the official said further.(GNS)

