2 tourists from Gujarat die after rafting boat capsizes in Pahalgam

Srinagar: Two tourists from Gujarat died after a rafting boat capsized in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.
They said a group of tourists were rafting in the river Lidder in Pahalgam when the boat capsized.
Three tourists were taken to a hospital where two of them — Patel Shaemilaben (51) and Patel Bhikabhai (51) from Gujarat — were declared dead, the officials said.
A rescue team is on the job and further details are awaited.
(PTI)
