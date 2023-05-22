08 HGOs (Private Tour Operators) allotted seats for Haj-2023 in Kashmir

Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: The Ministry of Minority Affairs, Govt. of India has allotted seats to 08 HGOs (Private Tour Operators) in Kashmir for registration Haj-2023 after they were found eligible.

This was stated as per communication No. haj-23/28/2022-HAJ-MoMA dated: 05-05-2023 of Ministry of Minority Affairs, Govt. of India

For the information of the public in general and aspiring Haj Pilgrims of Haj-2023 in particular, the names of these HGOs (Private Tour Operators) are hereunder.

M/s Al Safeer Tour and Travels, 19 Toker Market, Ganjiwara, Anantnag, file No. JK02346123 has been allotted 50 seats under category II.

M/s Raj Baba Tour and Travels, Meerak Abad SKUAST Road, Shalimar, Sgr. file No. JK02352823 has been allotted a seat quota of 50 under category II.

M/s Al Ghazali Tour & Travels, Madina Chowk, Gawkadal, Sgr, file No. JK02354423 has been allotted 50 seats under category II.

M/s Nissar Jan Wani, Qazi Complex, Magarmal Bagh Chowk, Exhibition Road, Sgr, file No. JK02362323 allotted seat quota of 50, under category II.

M/s Al Hayat Hajj and Umrah Travel Services, Crescent City Centre, 1st Floor, Main Road, Budgam; file No. JK02418423 allotted a quota of 50 seats under category II.

M/s Mohammad Abas Pandit, Magam Narbal Gulmarg Road, Budgam; file No. JK02427623 has been allotted a quota of 50 seats under category II.

M/s Labaika Haj & Umrah Services, 2nd Floor, MS Shopping Mall, Residency Road, Sgr; file No. JK02432623 has been allotted a seat quota of 50 under category II.

M/s Al Huda Travels, Address: Shah Complex Opp. OPD Gate, SMHS Karan Nagar, Sgr; file No. JK02439323 has been allotted a quota of 50 seats under category II.(GNS)

