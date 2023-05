Srinagar: An 18-year-old boy drowned to death in a river in Rajouri district this afternoon, officials said.

They said that one Talib Hussain son of Mohammad Yousaf, of Mahore Reasi, currently enrolled in a Madrassa (religious seminary) drowned while taking bath in a river at Kanthol Koteranka.

“Despite all possible efforts, he could not be saved”, they said.

Confirming the incident, a police official said that body is being handed over to the family for last rites. (GNS)

