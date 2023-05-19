Rains Lash Valley, Parts of Jammu

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region received rainfall even as the weather department here predicted more rains and thunderstorms at scattered places during the next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that there was also a possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds at a few places towards late afternoon and evening during the time.

From May 19-23, he said, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy with light rain at a few places towards late afternoon and evening.

“There is no forecast of any major rainfall during next one week,” he said.

Regarding the rainfall in last 24 hours till 0830 hours, the official said that Srinagar received 1.2mm, Qazigund 2.8mm, Pahalgam 1.3mm, Kokernag 1.0mm, Gulmarg 6.2mm, Banihal 3.0mm, Katra 0.7mm, Bhaderwah 1.4mm, and Batote 0.7mm.

As regards the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 13.7°C against 11.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 11.0°C against 10.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.8°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 7.4°C against 4.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 8.4°C against 8.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 11.2°C against 9.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 4.6°C against 6.2°C on previous night and it was below normal by 2.2°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 24.0°C against 22.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 13.1°C (below normal by 1.4°C), Batote 14.7°C (0.6°C above normal), Katra 19.6°C (1.3°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 12.2°C (below normal by 1.8°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 4.4°C and 7.0°C respectively, he said.

