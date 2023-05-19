Govt asks all gazetted officers to record APRs through online mode

Srinagar: Government on Thursday asked all Gazetted Officers to record Annual Performance Reports through online mode only and strictly in accordance with the rules notified by it from time to time.

“In order to streamline the processing of Annual Performance Reports (APRs) in respect of Gazetted Officers of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (SPARROW) was made live from 15.09.2022, which can be accessed on https://jaksparrow.jk.gov.in,” the government said in a circular.

The intent of switching over of Annual Performance Appraisal Reports from manual mode to online system was to ensure ready access of the Annual Performance Report by the authorized users, preventing loss of APRs in transition, enhanced transparency, better monitoring and timely completion of performance appraisals, it reads.

“For recording of Annual Performance Appraisal Reports on ]AK-SPARROW in respect of Gazetted Officers for the Financial year 2022-23, detailed instructions were issued vide Circular No. 12-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated 28.03.2023,” it reads, adding, “However, it has been observed that despite repeated instructions, some Gazetted officers are still getting their APRs processed in the offline mode, which stifles the very purpose of elaborate set of instructions/guidelines notified on the subject and the electronic SPARROW window.” This deviation, the government said, has been viewed seriously.

“It is accordingly, impressed upon all the Gazetted Officers, to record Annual Performance Reports through online mode only, strictly in accordance with the rules notified by the Government from time to time,” it said, adding, “Besides, all Administrative Secretaries shall ensure that APRs in case of Gazetted officers should not be processed manually and are filed in electronic mode only, on the designated SPARROW portal.”

