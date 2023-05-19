Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Hiroshima for G7 and Quad summits

Hiroshima:Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here in this Japanese city on Friday to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping and the third in-person Quad leaders’ meeting during which he will exchange views with world leaders on global challenges and discuss ways to collectively address them.

Modi arrived in Hiroshima on the first leg of his three-nation trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia and is expected to take part in over 40 engagements.

“Landed in Hiroshima to join the G7 Summit proceedings. Will also be having bilateral meetings with various world leaders,” Modi tweeted.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print