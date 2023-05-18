Security forces Bust Hideout In Mendhar Poonch

Srinagar: Security forces on Thursday busted a suspicious Hideout in Mendhar area of Poonch district, officials said.

A police office said that a suspicious hideout was detected in Lower Kasbalari area of Mendhar by joint team of army and police.

During searches by army’s sniffer dog detected some suspicious IED, other explosive material which was latter on destroyed by Bomb Disposal squad safely, he said.

The suspected IED and other explosives were destroyed in presence of the Village Sarpanch and Numberdar, the officer added.(GNS)

