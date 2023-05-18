Experience, grassroots support land Siddaramaiah top Karnataka post

New Delhi: Vast experience in running the government and mass appeal across the state have favoured Siddaramaiah in the tightly contested race for Karnataka chief minister.

The Congress leadership threw its weight behind the 75-year-old Siddaramaiah keeping in view the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where his clout among the OBCs, SCs and Muslims would play a key role.

Siddaramaiah also brings to the table the experience of managing the government and competing interests of a caste and class-dominated Karnataka, having served as chief minister from 2013 to 2018.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print