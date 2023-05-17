Night Temp Rises But Hovers Below Normal At Most Places In J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather with possibility of rain and thundershowers at isolated places, night temperature recorded a rise but continued to hover below normal at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.
A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.7°C against 9.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal for the summer capital.
He said the weather was likely to be partly cloudy with possibility of rain/thunderstorm at isolated places during next 24 hours. From May 17-20, he said, rain and thunderstorms are expected at isolated to scattered places. He reiterated that there is no forecast of any major rainfall for next one week. (GNS)