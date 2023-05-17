70% farmers’ population is J&K’s biggest strength: LG

Budgam: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed Kisan Sampark Abhiyan today at Panchayat Hardapanzoo, Budgam.

The Lt Governor said, the orientation and training programme will enable seamless implementation of 29 projects of Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) and it will further strengthen agriculture & allied sectors to achieve the goal of inclusive growth.

“We have accorded higher priority than ever before on increasing the sustainability of farm livelihoods. The 29 projects being implemented under HADP will ensure each one of our villages are seen as a centre of rural prosperity,” said the Lt Governor.

Highlighting the significant contribution of farmers in the progress of Jammu Kashmir, the Lt Governor called upon all sections of the society to honour the hard work of 70% population of J&K dependent on agriculture. This 70% population is the biggest strength of J&K and despite numerous challenges they are toiling day and night to feed the people, he added.

The Lt Governor shared the vision of the government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for creating a strong ecosystem for the growth of agriculture sector in J&K.

“The fast pace of progress in reviving agriculture & allied sector in the last three years gives us hope that more and more youth will be inspired to take up farming and we will be able to build a better future for our young generations,” observed the Lt Governor.

Speaking on key features of the Holistic Agriculture Development Program, the Lt Governor said, the HADP projects will enhance the capacity of small & marginal farmers, improve their access to technology, institutional credit, domestic & international market and develop critical infrastructure such as post-harvest processing facilities.

The Lt Governor highlighted the reforms introduced to strengthen the agri-economy and to deliver socio-economic benefits to small and marginal farmers of the UT.

We are implementing several new initiatives such as Rural Business and Service Hubs to provide critical inputs, market intervention in favour of farmers to ensure that the benefits of the crops reach directly to the farming community, he said.

The Lt Governor congratulated the farmers of Budgam for transforming the agricultural scenario of the district.

He further reiterated the government’s commitment towards creation of a support system to facilitate the farmers, who are adopting the cultivation of Exotic Vegetables, Niche Crops, medicinal, high density cultivation and floriculture.

In the last financial year, 14 hi-tech poly green houses and 110 mushroom units were set up in the district. Moreover, five vegetable clusters growing organic, exotic & conventional vegetables have been established and all these efforts have resulted in the export of 43,000 MT of vegetables, 53 MT of Lal Mirch & 200 MT of sweet corn from the district during 2022-23, the Lt Governor further added.

Addressing the local issues of public importance, the Lt Governor said the administration is making consistent efforts for the welfare of the people and the work on the District Hospital for Budgam will start soon.

Nazir Ahmed Khan, Chairperson DDC, Budgam expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor led UT Administration for introducing progressive agricultural reforms in the region.

Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department and Prof. Nazir Ah. Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the key initiatives taken for effective implementation of projects under HADP.

A total of 10,695 training sessions are being organized across the UT during the 4-month long Kisan Sampark Abhiyan, it was informed.

The Lt Governor also felicitated the progressive farmers on the occasion.

Sh Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sh Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Budgam; PRI members; HoDs; senior officials; prominent citizens from all walks of life and farmers in large numbers were present.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print