Night Temp Hovers Below Normal

Srinagar: Amid rainfall at few places and forecast for rain and thunderstorm at isolated areas during next 24 hours, night temperature recorded a drop and settled below normal across Jammu and Kashmir barring Banihal on Monday, officials said.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.6°C against 10.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 7.0°C against 10.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.2°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 3.5°C against 5.6°C on previous night and it was 1.6°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 6.9°C against 7.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 7.2°C against 9.3°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.5°C against 3.0°C on previous night and it was below normal by 3.0°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 22.6°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 0.9°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 11.3°C (above normal by 0.4°C), Batote 13.4°C (0.3°C below normal), Katra 19.6°C (0.4°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 8.0°C (below normal by 1.5°C). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of 0.2°C, he said.

Regarding rainfall during the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, he said, Qazigund received 1.8mm, Pahalgam 6.5mm, Kokernag 1.3mm, Gulmarg 4.2mm and Bhaderwah 6.8mm.

From May 15-16, he said, the weather is likely to be partly cloudy with possibility of rain/thunderstorm at isolated places. He reiterated that there is no forecast of any major rainfall for next one week.

From May 17-20, he said, rain and thunderstorms are expected at isolated to scattered places. (GNS)

