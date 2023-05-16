G20: ADGP Kashmir, Div Com Co-Chairs Meeting—tag

‘Enhance Security Measures At Vulnerable Locations’

Srinagar: ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar alongwith Div Com Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, co-chaired a review meeting with field officers at Police Control Room Kashmir wherein the arrangements for G-20 summit were discussed in detail.

The meeting was attended by officers of Police including DIG CKR Srinagar, SSP Srinagar, all Zonal SPs of Srinagar, SDPOs & civil administration including DC Srinagar, ADC Srinagar, SDM (W), Tehsildars & Naib Tehsildar’s of Srinagar district.

At the onset of the meeting, the chairing officers were briefed by the concerned officers regarding the necessary arrangements put in place for safe and peaceful conduct of G-20 summit.

During the meeting, ADGP Kashmir and Divisional Com Kashmir directed the participating officers to ensure that the deployment of magistrates and police bandobast are put in place well before the summit and reiterated the need to enhance the security measures at vulnerable locations to avoid any chance of militant attack during the G20 summit. Besides, they directed them to enhance joint patrolling especially during the night hours to prevent any militant movement. They further advised the officers to display highest level of synergy on ground with the civil administration.

They also directed the civil administration to keep in close liaison with their concerned jurisdictional police officers to meet any exigency in their respective area of responsibilities (AOR). Moreover, they also directed the officers to keep close cooperation with the police & security force officers for successful G-20 Summit. The participating officers were advised by the chairing officers to meet the demands of public and apply public-centric approach. All magistrates and police officers were instructed to identify, if any, rumour mongers and take preventive measures. All participating officers were instructed to ensure that there wouldn’t any harassment to the general public. Behaviour of field officers towards general public should be courteous.

