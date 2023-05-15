Pakistan’s military establishment plans to keep me in jail for 10 years under sedition charges: Imran Khan

Lahore: Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan claimed on Monday that the country’s powerful military establishment has planned to keep him in jail for the next 10 years under sedition charges.

In a series of tweets in the early hours of Monday, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief said: “So now the complete London plan is out. Using pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The plan now is to humiliate me by putting Bushra begum (Khan’s wife) in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next ten years.” The tweets came after Khan held a meeting of PTI leaders at his Lahore residence.

The 70-year-old leader, who has been on bail in more than 100 cases, further said: “To ensure that there is no public reaction, they have done two things — first deliberate terror is unleashed not just on PTI workers but on common citizens as well. Second, the media is totally controlled and muzzled.” He said never has the sanctity of chadar and chaar dewaari been violated the way it is being done by these “criminals”.

