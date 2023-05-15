India-US relations based on common desires of peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region: US Ambassador Garcetti

Ahmedabad:The relationship between India and the United States is based on a common desire to have stronger economies and a peaceful, prosperous Indo-Pacific region, and the two countries stand together wherever it is challenged, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said on Monday.

The two countries are an important part of a mutual strategy to protect the Indo-Pacific region and keep people safe, he said.

Garcetti also said the two countries will deepen defence ties and work to develop things together in sectors like space and technology.

