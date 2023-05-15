India-US relations based on common desires of peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region: US Ambassador Garcetti

By on No Comment

Ahmedabad:The relationship between India and the United States is based on a common desire to have stronger economies and a peaceful, prosperous Indo-Pacific region, and the two countries stand together wherever it is challenged, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said on Monday.

The two countries are an important part of a mutual strategy to protect the Indo-Pacific region and keep people safe, he said.

Garcetti also said the two countries will deepen defence ties and work to develop things together in sectors like space and technology.

India-US relations based on common desires of peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region: US Ambassador Garcetti added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.