Srinagar’: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out raids at several places in South Kashmir.

An official said that the raids are being carried out in Pulwama and Shopian districts.

“The raids are being carried out at Pahoo, Chatpora, Samboora and other areas in South Kashmir, “he said.

Raids were going on when this story was filed—(KNO)

