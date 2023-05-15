LG Reviews New Blocks For PM Package Employees

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted on-site inspection and reviewed ongoing construction work of the transit accommodation for PM Package employees at Zewan, today.

The Lt Governor appraised the progress of works being carried out at the site, and directed the officials for timely completion of the project.

The housing colony at Zewan will have 39 blocks comprising 936 residential units.

Last month, the Lt Governor inaugurated newly constructed 576 residential accommodations for PM Package Employees at Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian.

Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B); Sh Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Sh Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and other senior officials were present.

Sinha time and again said that the government is sensitive to the issues of the Kashmiri migrant families.

“We understand their pain and are working with the right intent to complete the construction of residential accommodations on a priority. The administration has taken various initiatives to expedite the process of construction of housing units for PM Package employees and 2,000 more flats will be completed by December 2023,” he said last month.

Sinha had said that domestic and foreign companies are “willing to invest” in J&K and more than Rs 1.25 lakh crore worth highways and tunnel projects are being constructed in the UT. Increased flight operations in both Jammu and Srinagar airports and improved road and rail connectivity have brought J&K closer to the world, he added.

The Prime Minister’s Employment Package was rolled out in the 2008-09 financial year for the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants to the Valley which included various incentives like housing, employment and transit accommodation. This extended employment to 6,000 eligible candidates by creating supernumerary posts in different departments. However, these posts were limited to employment of individuals within their home district.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print