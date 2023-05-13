IUST celebrates International Nursing Day

Commissioner Secretary presides over the valedictory session of the MDP
Awantipora: The three-day State Level Management Development Programme (MDP) for doctors and nurses concluded at Islamic University of Science and Technology today. Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary to J&K Govt. Health & Medical Education Department was the Chief Guest, while Basharat Qayoom (Deputy Commissioner Pulwama) and Dr. Yashpal Sharma (Director (Coord.) New Medical Colleges, J&K) were the Guests of Honour during the valedictory function of the program.
The program also marked the commemoration of International Nurses Day which was attended by participants from medical/nursing colleges of J&K, faculty and students of nursing colleges of IUST.
Applauding IUST for organizing the program, Bhupinder Kumar appreciated the placement records of the nursing colleges of IUST. He also acknowledged the role played by the health care professionals, especially nurses during the emergency situations like Covid-19 Pandemic.
While addressing the participants, Basharat Qayoom lauded the contributions of the nurses for providing efficient healthcare services to the society. Calling nursing profession full of challenges, he said that professionalism and dedication shown by the nurses is commendable.