Pakistan situation will not impact J-K: BJP

Srinagar:The situation in Pakistan will not have any impact on Jammu and Kashmir, the J-K BJP said on Friday after some regional political parties expressed concern about the state of the affairs in the neighbouring nation and its ramifications.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have expressed worries about the “dangerous” situation in Pakistan, claiming it will affect India.

Widespread protests broke out across Pakistan after the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan by the paramilitary Rangers, prompting the deployment of the army as well as in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

