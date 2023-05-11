SC verdict on Maharashtra political row victory for state, Constitution: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday described the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Maharashtra political row as a victory for the state and the Constitution.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said all 300 petitions related to the disqualification of MLAs from Maharashtra must be decided expeditiously.

“All substantive findings in our favour. Governor’s decision held based on irrelevant considerations. Speaker’s recognition is of a wrong whip. Whip is of political party not legislative. DQ petitions must be decided expeditiously. It’s a victory for Maha and the Constitution,” Singhvi wrote on Twitter.

