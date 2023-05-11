Barring Gulmarg, Night Temp Hovers Below Normal In J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather in next 24 hours, night temperatures continue to hover below normal in Jammu and Kashmir barring Gulmarg, officials said on Thursday.

A meteorological department here said that weather was likely to remain mainly dry till May 12.

From May 13-15, he said, there was a possibility of rain and thunderstorm at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 6.8°C against 6.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.8°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 6.9°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.3°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 1.0°C against minus 0.3°C on previous night and it was 4.1°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 4.7°C against 4.2°C as on the previous night and it was 4.9°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 7.1°C against 4.9°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 5.5°C against 1.0°C on previous night and it was normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 17.4°C against 15.8°C on the previous night and it was 6.1°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 10.8°C (below normal by 0.1°C), Batote 12.1°C (1.7°C below normal), Katra 16.8°C (3.2°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 8.0°C (below normal by 1.5°C). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 0.8°C, he added. (GNS)

