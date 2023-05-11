5 injured after being bitten by jackal in Sopore’s Tarzoo

Sopore: At least 5 persons were injured after being bitten by a jackal in Tarzoo area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

An official said a fox appeared in the village and bit at least 5 persons.

He said that soon after the incident, the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. “The condition of all the injured is stable,” he said.

The locals, however, alleged that they had already informed the department concerned about the wild animal roaming in the area but no action was taken.

Meanwhile, wildlife officials have advised the residents to stay cautious while working in orchards or areas where wild animals roam freely—(KNO)

