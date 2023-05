Srinagar: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Tuesday morning carried out raids at several locations across Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Official said that the National Investigating Agency (NIA) conducted raids at several places across the Union Territory

The raids are being carried at Anantnag, Kulgam, Poonch and other districts of J&K.

Raids were going on when this story was filed—(KNO)

