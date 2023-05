Srinagar: After Ramban, the district administration Doda has also ordered for closure of schools for the day amid ongoing heavy rains in the district.

“As a precautionary measure amid the ongoing rains, we have ordered for closure of all the schools, government and private included, in the district”, DC Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan said.

“However if there are any exams, those shall be held as per schedule”, the DC said.

