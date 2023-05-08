EC notice on ‘rate card’ ads: Cong accuses poll panel of bias, seeks more time to submit detailed response

New Delhi:The Congress has accused the Election Commission of “bias” over its notice on the party’s “corruption rate card” advertisements targeting the BJP government in Karnataka and said its leaders are held to a standard that seems reserved only for the Opposition.

Despite the Congress bringing to the EC’s notice on numerous occasions the “brazen and repeated” violations of electoral guidelines by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders, the commission has not issued one notice or condemnation, the Congress said on Sunday.

In the Congress’ “preliminary response”, party leader and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi also said the 24-hour window provided by the EC for responding to the notice was insufficient with the Karnataka assembly poll campaign drawing to a close.

