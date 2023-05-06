MeT predicts Rains Till May 8 From Today

Srinagar: Amid forecast for more rain from Saturday to May 8, the night temperatures continued to hover below normal in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that rain was expected at “many places” from May 6-8. Thereafter from May 9-12, he said, weather was expected to be “mainly dry”.

In fact, he said, the weather was favorable for “spraying and harvesting” and farmers can utilize the same today and May 9-12.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 9.6°C against 10.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 7.8°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 3.6°C against 2.0°C on previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 7.0°C against 6.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.2°C against 3.8°C on previous night and it was 2.1°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 7.4°C against 9.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 17.3°C against 17.6°C on the previous night and it was 5.3°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 7.7°C (below normal by 2.4°C), Batote 9.7°C (2.8°C below normal), Katra 15.1°C (4.1°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 8.0°C (below normal by 1.2°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 0.2°C and 5.4°C respectively, he added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print