G-20 Summit: DC Sgr inspects progress of works in city parts, Gupkar-IG Road Axis

SRINAGAR: In order to review the progress of Spruce up works ahead of G-20 Summit in District, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad in the evening hours undertook onsite visit and inspection of various beautification works being carried out in different City parts and enroute to the Srinagar International Airport.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation and CEO, SSCL, Athar Amir Khan.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner took stock of beautification, upgradation and redevelopment works at Zero Bridge, Raj Bagh, Lal Mandi, LD Hospital Road, Gogjibagh, Rambagh, Bazulla, Baghat, Parraypora, Hyderpora, Perbagh, Humhama and Airport Junction.

On the occasion, the DC stressed the Officers of the concerned Departments and Executing agencies to mobilize all available machinery and manpower to accelerate the pace of ongoing works and ensure their completion with the set timelines keeping in view the nature of exigency of the works.

The DC also instructed that roads, surrounding, boundary walls of building along IG Road should look fascinating through facade improvement. He said making the City beautiful is a joint effort and all departments shall play their part in hosting the G20 Summit in Srinagar District.

The DC further asked the Officers to push for double shift of working in all the existing works including development of footpaths, medians, traffic road furnishing, landscape improvement, installation of hoardings, besides removing debris & construction material from roads recently upgraded, etc. to increase the aesthetic value of the area.

During the visit, the DC was accompanied by Chief Planning officer, Srinagar, Joint Commissioner SMC, SDM, East, SDM, West, Executive Engineers of R&B, PDD, PHE, SSCL, Tehsildar South, Tehsildar Khanyar and other concerned officers.

